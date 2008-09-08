Six Die in Suicide Attack at Afghan Police Station

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — An Afghan police official says six policemen are dead after two suicide attackers detonated bombs inside the police headquarters of Afghanistan’s second-largest city.

A high-ranking officer says six police officers were killed and 13 wounded in yesterday’s blasts. The officer asked not to be identified because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the press.

Among those wounded was a border police commander, General Abdul Raziq.

Canadian troops and Afghan soldiers surrounded the police headquarters shortly after the explosions.

Kandahar is the Taliban’s former stronghold. Militants unleashed a massive attack on the city’s prison in June, killing around nine police and setting free almost 900 prisoners.