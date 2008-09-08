The New York Sun

Join
National

Six Die in Suicide Attack at Afghan Police Station

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — An Afghan police official says six policemen are dead after two suicide attackers detonated bombs inside the police headquarters of Afghanistan’s second-largest city.

A high-ranking officer says six police officers were killed and 13 wounded in yesterday’s blasts. The officer asked not to be identified because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the press.

Among those wounded was a border police commander, General Abdul Raziq.

Canadian troops and Afghan soldiers surrounded the police headquarters shortly after the explosions.

Kandahar is the Taliban’s former stronghold. Militants unleashed a massive attack on the city’s prison in June, killing around nine police and setting free almost 900 prisoners.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use