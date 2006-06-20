The New York Sun

Join
National

Spain Ready To Deal With Basques

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
FIONA GOVAN
FIONA GOVAN

MADRID, Spain – Spain’s socialist prime minister will announce proposals for talks with the Basque separatist group ETA within days, reports said yesterday.

Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, who has been buoyed by overwhelming backing in a referendum on greater autonomy in another major region, Catalonia, is expected to go before parliament to outline his plans for negotiations.

The peace talks are the next step in a process that began when ETA, which is listed as a terrorist group by America and the European Union, declared a permanent cease-fire in March.

FIONA GOVAN
FIONA GOVAN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use