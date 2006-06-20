Spain Ready To Deal With Basques

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MADRID, Spain – Spain’s socialist prime minister will announce proposals for talks with the Basque separatist group ETA within days, reports said yesterday.

Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, who has been buoyed by overwhelming backing in a referendum on greater autonomy in another major region, Catalonia, is expected to go before parliament to outline his plans for negotiations.

The peace talks are the next step in a process that began when ETA, which is listed as a terrorist group by America and the European Union, declared a permanent cease-fire in March.