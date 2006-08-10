Spielberg Group To Donate $1M For Israel Relief

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LOS ANGELES — A foundation created by the filmmaker Steven Spielberg will donate $1 million to relief efforts in Israel as it battles with Hezbollah.

The Righteous Persons Foundation will make an initial contribution of $250,000 to the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles Israel Crisis Fund. The foundation will then follow up with gifts to the New Israel Fund and other organizations that are providing relief to those evacuated from northern Israel, a spokesman, Marvin Levy, said Tuesday.

The Jewish Foundation will use its donation to support emergency efforts for evacuated children, install shatterproof glass in Haifa’s three hospitals, and provide emergency assistance at the Nahariya hospital, he said.

The New Israel Fund will use its donation to set up crisis hot lines and provide food and other emergency supplies to families in northern Israel, Mr. Levy said.