Stamps Celebrate Beatles Albums

The Beatles’ iconic album covers are to be celebrated in a set of British postage stamps, the BBC reported. The six stamps, which will go on sale in January 2007, will feature the covers of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Abbey Road,” “Revolver,” “Let It Be,” and “With the Beatles.”

A Royal Mail spokesman said, “The Beatles special stamps promise to be a big hit with fans the world over when they go on sale. Royal Mail is featuring some first-class Beatles album covers to commemorate the U.K. band that stands for all that’s great in popular culture.”