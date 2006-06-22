Sudan President Shuns U.N. Force Sent To Halt Genocide in Darfur

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KHARTOUM, Sudan – Sudan’s president, vowing never to allow U.N. peacekeepers into Darfur, blamed Jewish organizations for pushing for their deployment.

President al-Bashir made the assertion while a joint United Nations and African Union team was in Sudan to plan for a large U.N. force to take over peacekeeping in Darfur from the A.U.’s poorly equipped 7,000 troops who have been unable to halt more than three years of violence.

President Bush, who has called for the United Nations to take over peacekeeping in Darfur, reiterated yesterday that he viewed the government-backed attacks on civilians there as genocide.

“I declared Darfur to be a genocide because I care deeply about those who have been afflicted by these renegade bands of people who are raping and murdering,” Mr. Bush said in Vienna at a news conference with the Austrian chancellor, Wolfgang Schuessel, and the president of the European Union, Jose Manual Barroso.

America and Europe have been pushing for the quick deployment of U.N. peacekeepers in Darfur.

“This shall never take place,” Mr. Bashir told reporters at a news conference with President Mbeki of South Africa. “These are colonial forces and we will not accept colonial forces coming into the country,” he said in his strongest rejection yet of a U.N. peacekeeping role in Darfur.

“They want to colonize Africa, starting with the first sub-Saharan country to gain its independence. If they want to start colonization in Africa, let them choose a different place.”

When journalists pressed Mr. Bashir on his objection to U.N. troops in Darfur, he replied: “It is clear that there is a purpose behind the heavy propaganda and media campaigns” for international intervention in Darfur.

“If we return to the last demonstrations in the United States, and the groups that organized the demonstrations, we find that they are all Jewish organizations.”

Rallies in Washington and several other American cities in April drew thousands of demonstrators protesting against atrocities in Darfur and attracted celebrity speakers such as actor George Clooney as well as politicians. Jewish groups were among the organizers.

Nearly 200,000 people have died, many of them from hunger and disease, since members of ethnic African tribes rose in revolt against the Arab-led Khartoum government in early 2003. Some 2 million people have been displaced. The government is accused of responding by unleashing Arab militias known as the janjaweed who have been accused of the worst atrocities, but it denies any involvement.