Suicide Bomber Kills 23 in Iraqi Cafe

BAGHDAD, Iraq – A suicide bomber detonated explosives yesterday inside a northern Iraqi cafe popular with Shiites, killing 25 people and injuring 23.

Earlier, six of more than 30 seized at an Iraqi Olympic Committee meeting were released in Baghdad. There was no word on the other hostages, including the Olympic National Committee chairman, Ahmed al-Hijiya.

