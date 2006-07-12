The New York Sun

Join
National

Suicide Bombers Kill 16 in Baghdad

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ROBERT H. REID
ROBERT H. REID

BAGHDAD, Iraq — Suicide bombers struck yesterday across the street from the heavily guarded Green Zone, killing up to 16 people — the deadliest attack in a wave of bombings and shootings that threatened to shatter confidence in Iraq’s new government.

In all, about 60 people died in more than a dozen bombings, shootings, and ambushes, mostly in the Baghdad area, according to police reports. The dead included 10 Shiites slain by gunmen who fired on their bus as it left the capital for a funeral in southern Iraq, police said.

ROBERT H. REID
ROBERT H. REID

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use