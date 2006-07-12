Suicide Bombers Kill 16 in Baghdad

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAGHDAD, Iraq — Suicide bombers struck yesterday across the street from the heavily guarded Green Zone, killing up to 16 people — the deadliest attack in a wave of bombings and shootings that threatened to shatter confidence in Iraq’s new government.

In all, about 60 people died in more than a dozen bombings, shootings, and ambushes, mostly in the Baghdad area, according to police reports. The dead included 10 Shiites slain by gunmen who fired on their bus as it left the capital for a funeral in southern Iraq, police said.