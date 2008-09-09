Sumo Chief Resigns Over Marijuana Scandal

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TOKYO — The head of the Japan Sumo Association has stepped down after two wrestlers were accused of smoking marijuana only weeks after a third was fired for possession of the drug. A former sumo star of the 1970s, Kitanoumi Toshimitsu, announced his resignation after an emergency meeting, saying: “I have troubled the Sumo Association and its fans so I have resigned. I must reflect deeply by myself.” The sport requires its wrestlers to adhere to a strict moral code and lead an ascetic life of abstinence and hard training. The drug scandal came to light last month when a Russian wrestler known as Wakanoho was arrested for possession of marijuana.