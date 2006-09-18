Sweden’s Reigning Social Democrats Are Voted Out

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — A center-right opposition vowing to revamp Sweden’s famed welfare state has ousted the Social Democratic government in a close parliamentary election yesterday.

Prime Minister Persson of the Social Democrats, who had governed for a decade and whose party has been in power for all but nine years since 1932, conceded defeat and said his government would resign after the party’s worst election showing in decades.

With 99% of districts counted, the four-party opposition alliance led by Fredrik Reinfeldt had 48% of the votes, compared to 46.2% for the Social Democrats and their two allied parties.

“It was team work that helped us win,” Mr. Reinfeldt said in a victory speech to jubilant supporters in Stockholm.