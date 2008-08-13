Syria, Lebanon Establish Diplomatic Relations

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DAMASCUS, Syria — A Syrian official says the presidents of Lebanon and Syria have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations.

An adviser to Syrian President Bashar Assad, Buthaina Shaaban, says the decision was made today during meetings at Damascus.

The Lebanese president, Michel Suleiman, is on a two-day visit to Syria — the first by a Lebanese head of state in more than three years.

Syria and Lebanon haven’t had full diplomatic ties since they both gained independence from France in the 1940s.