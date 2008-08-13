The New York Sun

Syria, Lebanon Establish Diplomatic Relations

DAMASCUS, Syria — A Syrian official says the presidents of Lebanon and Syria have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations.

An adviser to Syrian President Bashar Assad, Buthaina Shaaban, says the decision was made today during meetings at Damascus.

The Lebanese president, Michel Suleiman, is on a two-day visit to Syria — the first by a Lebanese head of state in more than three years.

Syria and Lebanon haven’t had full diplomatic ties since they both gained independence from France in the 1940s.

