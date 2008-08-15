Syria, Lebanon To Negotiate Shared Borders

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria and Lebanon have agreed to negotiate the demarcation of their border — a longtime Lebanese demand — as part of a new push to normalize relations.

President Suleiman Lebanon and President Assad of Syria released a joint statement yesterday saying a committee would be formed to negotiate agreement on the border. The presidents had agreed Wednesday to establish full diplomatic ties.

The border between Lebanon and Syria has been ill-defined since the two countries became independent from French rule in 1943.

Mr. Suleiman is visiting Damascus in the first trip to Syria by a Lebanese head of state since 2005, when Syria ended three decades of stationing troops on the territory of its smaller neighbor.