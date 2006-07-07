The New York Sun

Taiwan To Test-Fire Mid-Range Missile

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Bloomberg News
Taiwan plans to test-fire a missile in September that has the capability to reach China’s southern coastal provinces, the Taiwanese online newspaper ET Today said, citing unidentified military sources.

The Hsiung Feng III, or Brave Wind III, missile has a range of 392 miles and is accurate to within less than one meter, the Taipei-based, Chinese-language online paper said on its Web site yesterday. The missile was developed by Taiwan’s Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, the report said.

