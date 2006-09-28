The New York Sun

Join
National

Taliban Attacks On U.S. Forces Have Tripled

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
TOM COGHLAN
TOM COGHLAN

KABUL, Afganistan — Taliban attacks against American forces in eastern Afghanistan have tripled since a truce was signed between the Pakistan government and pro-Taliban tribesmen in Pakistan’s tribal areas.

The deal was supposed to end all cross-border militant activity in exchange for Pakistan ending an offensive in the region.

But a senior American military official told the Daily Telegraph: “There has been a threefold increase in the number of attacks on U.S. forces.”

Pakistan agreed to the cease-fire and a subsequent truce signed on September 5, on condition that pro-Taliban militants in North and South Waziristan cease attacks on Pakistani forces and discontinue cross-border attacks against the American-led coalition in Afghanistan. In exchange, Pakistan significantly reduced it 80,000 troop presence in Waziristan and freed 165 militants from prison.

TOM COGHLAN
TOM COGHLAN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use