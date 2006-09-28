Taliban Attacks On U.S. Forces Have Tripled

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KABUL, Afganistan — Taliban attacks against American forces in eastern Afghanistan have tripled since a truce was signed between the Pakistan government and pro-Taliban tribesmen in Pakistan’s tribal areas.

The deal was supposed to end all cross-border militant activity in exchange for Pakistan ending an offensive in the region.

But a senior American military official told the Daily Telegraph: “There has been a threefold increase in the number of attacks on U.S. forces.”

Pakistan agreed to the cease-fire and a subsequent truce signed on September 5, on condition that pro-Taliban militants in North and South Waziristan cease attacks on Pakistani forces and discontinue cross-border attacks against the American-led coalition in Afghanistan. In exchange, Pakistan significantly reduced it 80,000 troop presence in Waziristan and freed 165 militants from prison.