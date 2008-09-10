The New York Sun

Join
National

Thai Cabinet Ordered To Resign Over Cooking Show

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
THOMAS BELL
THOMAS BELL

BANGKOK, Thailand — The entire Thai cabinet must stand down because the prime minister, Samak Sundaravej, hosted a cooking show on television, the country’s constitutional court has ruled.

The court found that Mr. Samak violated a clause of the constitution that bans ministers from being employed or having any business dealings outside government.

However, there is nothing to stop Mr. Samak from becoming prime minister again, and his MPs have already said they would re-elect him on Friday.

The bizarre developments followed two weeks of protests during which anti-government activists occupied the lawns of Government House, preventing Mr. Samak from reaching his office. They demanded that he resign.

For a week there has been a state of emergency and daily rumors of military coups, the resignation of the government, or the dissolution of parliament.

Analysts say that both the protests and the court case reflected a deep conflict between the government’s many supporters in the countryside and the metropolitan elite, including the army and judiciary, who hate the administration. Mr. Samak, 73, is famous for his love of food. Among his special dishes are salmon coconut soup and pork leg marinated in Coca-Cola.

After taking office seven months ago Mr. Samak personally cooked dinner for the Burmese prime minister, General Sein, when he visited Thailand.

THOMAS BELL
THOMAS BELL

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use