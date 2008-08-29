The New York Sun

Thai Protesters Force Police From Compound

SUTIN WANNABOVORN
BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai anti-government protesters occupying the grounds of the prime minister’s office forced several hundred policemen off the compound early Friday and promised more action in their bid to oust the leader.

Police exercised restraint when the demonstrators — some armed with golf clubs, batons, and bamboo sticks — pushed up to 400 officers out of the Government House grounds at about 1 a.m.

Protesters celebrated by dancing to rock music, a sharp contrast to the tensions Wednesday before when they feared a raid and threw up makeshift barricades.

