Third China Bishop Irks the Vatican

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING – China’s state-approved Catholic church welcomed the installation yesterday of a third bishop who has not been approved by the pope, exacerbating Beijing’s already strained relations with the Vatican.

Bishop Vincent Zhan Silu celebrated Mass for 500 Catholics and Chinese officials in a church in the southern city of Ningde to mark his formal appointment as head of the Mindong Diocese.