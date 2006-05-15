The New York Sun

Third China Bishop Irks the Vatican

CHARLES HUTZLER
BEIJING – China’s state-approved Catholic church welcomed the installation yesterday of a third bishop who has not been approved by the pope, exacerbating Beijing’s already strained relations with the Vatican.

Bishop Vincent Zhan Silu celebrated Mass for 500 Catholics and Chinese officials in a church in the southern city of Ningde to mark his formal appointment as head of the Mindong Diocese.

