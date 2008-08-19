Threats Curtail Afghan Independence Day Ceremonies

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan leaders celebrated Independence Day yesterday with a small ceremony inside a fortified military compound, in marked contrast to the parade and public festivities a year ago and another sign that Taliban militants are bearing down on the government.

The top American general in the country issued a rare public warning that militants planned to attack civilian, military, and government targets. Only hours earlier, a suicide bomber killed 10 Afghans outside an American base.

The unusual warning by Major General Jeffrey Schloesser said “credible intelligence” indicated militants planned to launch attacks during yesterday’s celebrations, which were held both in the capital, Kabul, and around the country. But by nightfall, there had not been any attacks in Kabul where the main ceremony was held.

Kabul so far has been spared the spike in violence from a resurgent Taliban militancy afflicting much of Afghanistan. But there are signs the Taliban and other militant groups have gained a foothold in neighboring provinces and the capital suffered spectacular bomb attacks this year against an international hotel and the Indian Embassy.

A day before the 89th anniversary of Afghan independence from Britain, 7,000 police blanketed Kabul. Even the location of the official celebration was kept secret and remained closed to the public. Only about 100 people — diplomats and officials — attended the afternoon ceremony led by American-backed President Karzai in the secure compound of the Afghan Defense Ministry. Mr. Karzai placed a bouquet of flowers on a monument in memory of fallen soldiers while a military band played the national anthem.