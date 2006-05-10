Three Al Qaeda Terrorists on Trial In Dusseldorf

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BERLIN – Three men charged with having connections to the Al Qaeda terrorist network went on trial today in the German city of Dusseldorf.

Two of the men, identified only as Ibrahim Mohamed K. and Yasser Abu S., are accused of being members of the terrorist organization, while the third, Ismail Abu S., is charged with supporting the group, the federal prosecutors’ office said in a statement on December 6,2005.

Ibrahim K., who is believed to be a Syrian national, was recruiting new Al Qaeda members for suicide attacks in Europe, according to the prosecutor. The three also planned to commit insurance fraud to raise cash for the network.