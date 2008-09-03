The New York Sun

Join
National

Three Men Charged in German Terror Plot

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Bloomberg News
Bloomberg News

Three men were charged by the German Federal Prosecutor over claims they plotted a terrorist attack on American facilities and other locations frequented by American soldiers in Germany.

The prosecutor sent the indictment to the Higher Regional Court in Dusseldorf, spokesman Frank Wallenta said in an interview yesterday. The men, identified only as Fritz Martin G., Adem Y., and Daniel Martin S. were arrested a year ago.

German authorities said last September that the arrest foiled what could have been the worst terrorist attack on German soil. Police seized hydrogen peroxide-based liquid explosives with more power than those involved in the Madrid bombings of March 2004 or the London bombings of July 2005.

The three men are members of the terrorist group “Islamic Jihad Union” and were trained in the group’s camps in Pakistan, according to prosecutors. A fourth suspect was arrested in November in Turkey.

Bloomberg News
Bloomberg News

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use