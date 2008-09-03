Three Men Charged in German Terror Plot

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Three men were charged by the German Federal Prosecutor over claims they plotted a terrorist attack on American facilities and other locations frequented by American soldiers in Germany.

The prosecutor sent the indictment to the Higher Regional Court in Dusseldorf, spokesman Frank Wallenta said in an interview yesterday. The men, identified only as Fritz Martin G., Adem Y., and Daniel Martin S. were arrested a year ago.

German authorities said last September that the arrest foiled what could have been the worst terrorist attack on German soil. Police seized hydrogen peroxide-based liquid explosives with more power than those involved in the Madrid bombings of March 2004 or the London bombings of July 2005.

The three men are members of the terrorist group “Islamic Jihad Union” and were trained in the group’s camps in Pakistan, according to prosecutors. A fourth suspect was arrested in November in Turkey.