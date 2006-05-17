Three U.S. Soldiers Die in Baghdad

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAGHDAD, Iraq – Fighting between suspected insurgents and Iraqi police killed at least six civilians in Baghdad yesterday, and roadside bombs killed three American soldiers, officials said.

Another bomb destroyed a liquor store in Baghdad in what appeared to be the third attack on the shop by militants determined to impose Islamic customs by closing down such establishments. The blast, one of three heard just past dawn, shook much of central Baghdad.

The gun battle in Baghdad broke out about 10:30 a.m. between suspected insurgents riding in three cars and Iraqi police in one of Baghdad’s most violent neighborhoods, Dora.

At least six civilians were killed and four wounded in the crossfire, police 1st Lieutenant Maithem Abdel-Razaq said.

One American soldier died when a roadside bomb exploded near a former Iraqi air force installation in southern Baghdad, Rasheed airfield, damaging a Humvee and also wounding an Iraqi civilian, police Lieutenant Mohammed Hanoun said. The soldier was on a foot patrol near the convoy at the time, the American command said.

Two other soldiers from 3rd Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, were killed Monday when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb near Balad, 50 miles north of Baghdad.