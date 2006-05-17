The New York Sun

Join
National

Three U.S. Soldiers Die in Baghdad

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
SAMEER N. YACOUB
SAMEER N. YACOUB

BAGHDAD, Iraq – Fighting between suspected insurgents and Iraqi police killed at least six civilians in Baghdad yesterday, and roadside bombs killed three American soldiers, officials said.

Another bomb destroyed a liquor store in Baghdad in what appeared to be the third attack on the shop by militants determined to impose Islamic customs by closing down such establishments. The blast, one of three heard just past dawn, shook much of central Baghdad.

The gun battle in Baghdad broke out about 10:30 a.m. between suspected insurgents riding in three cars and Iraqi police in one of Baghdad’s most violent neighborhoods, Dora.

At least six civilians were killed and four wounded in the crossfire, police 1st Lieutenant Maithem Abdel-Razaq said.

One American soldier died when a roadside bomb exploded near a former Iraqi air force installation in southern Baghdad, Rasheed airfield, damaging a Humvee and also wounding an Iraqi civilian, police Lieutenant Mohammed Hanoun said. The soldier was on a foot patrol near the convoy at the time, the American command said.

Two other soldiers from 3rd Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, were killed Monday when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb near Balad, 50 miles north of Baghdad.

SAMEER N. YACOUB
SAMEER N. YACOUB

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use