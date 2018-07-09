Time’s Come For New PM For Britain

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Conservatives backing Brexit will find no peace until Theresa May is removed from office. That is the conclusion of this correspondent following Friday’s meeting of the prime minister and cabinet to finalize the government’s proposals for a new working relationship with the European Union.

Mrs. May has failed the British voters, who in June 2016 decided to leave the EU. They voted for a strategy of global bilateral trade deals, with Britain freed from the strait-jacket of tariffs and regulations imposed by the Brussels bureaucracy. Mrs. May nonetheless reached at Chequers an agreement within the government envisaging an EU common policy with respect to goods and agri-foods, ostensibly to ease trade with the Continent.

Yet such a policy is crosswise with the Brexit vote. For it would make future international trade deals extremely difficult, as Britain would enter talks about the composition of said deals compromised by its EU regulatory commitments. Adding insult to injury, Britain would no longer have a say in the formation of EU trade policy, being no longer a member.

Mrs. May has failed her Cabinet colleagues, by presenting them with a done deal and threatening those who would refuse to comply. She is “first among equals” in theory, but has treated her ministers as lackeys, with the framework of the Chequers agreement drawn up in advance of Friday’s conference.

Over a 12-hour period they were pressured into a “soft” Brexit compromise, meant to ease negotiations with Europe, allay fears of British businesses already competing on the Continent, and resolve the border issue with Ireland. Yet critics argue that Brexit is betrayed by surrendering the promise of independence back to Europe. Ministers were warned that resignations would be punished by immediate loss of limousine privileges, with taxi-fares made available for rides home.

The Bible teaches that it profits not a man to lose his soul for the whole world; now Brexit ministers sell out on principle on the mere promise of government transport.

Finally, the Prime Minister has failed her parliamentary party. And not for the first time. Last year she went to the polls in the belief that a weak Labor opposition would result in increased Tory seats to strengthen her Brexit hand. She miscalculated badly and was rewarded with a minority government. Recent polls now indicate that if the Brexit promise is broken, 45% of Conservative voters will abandon the party at the next election.

So what next? The Chequers agreement and the imminent white paper that expands on detail for legislation to come is almost certainly dead on arrival. Eurosceptic Tory MPs will vote against it, while little support can be hoped from opposing parliamentary parties, as politicians who want closer ties with Europe will frustrate the Government as much as possible.

Nor can it be expected that the Chequers agreement will be acceptable to Brussels, which will exploit Mrs. May’s opening round of EU concessions as precursors for more to come. This will be the opportunity for cowed Brexiteers who swallowed their pride at Chequers to save face, say “Enough is enough!,” and break ranks with No. 10.

Forty signatures to the party’s 1922 Committee of backbench MPs can trigger a review, but the London Sun reports that “it is thought they will struggle to raise the numbers.” A pro-Brexit ginger group boasts at least 60 members, so any difficulty may be ephemeral. I believe it is only necessary to strike the first blow and Conservatives, whether from patriotism or political preservation, will follow.

Who will take the lead? Brexit ministers are tainted by their faint-hearted support for the Chequers document, having failed to resign office and take a stand against Mrs. May’s EU obsequience. All, though, is not lost. Under the guise of allowing time to deliberate on next steps, challengers can now decide to act.

Top of list is the foreign secretary, Boris Johnson. Much was expected of him and people feel betrayed by his Chequers back-down, but his natural bravura may yet save him. Other ministers are not so lucky and have probably lost the moment. Backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg is another strong contender, enjoying grassroots support and the grudging respect of his colleagues.

In any event, it’s starting to look as if Mrs. May’s fate is almost certainly sealed. She has failed on Brexit — and Britain. For her to remain as prime minister would be an affront to the British people and makes a travesty of their vote to leave the EU. This Jacobite will scarce quote Oliver Cromwell, but his words seem apt for Mrs. May: “You have sat too long for any good you have been doing lately. Depart, I say; and let us have done with you.”