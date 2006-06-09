The New York Sun

Join
National

Tony Blair Denies He Plans To Be Next U.N. Chief

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
GEORGE JONES
GEORGE JONES

LONDON – Prime Minister Blair yesterday ruled himself out of the running as the next secretary-general of the United Nations as he sought to close down speculation about when he would quit as prime minister.

At his monthly press conference in Downing Street, he set out the challenges facing the government, ranging from nuclear power to anti-social behavior.

Asked whether he was in the running for the post of secretary-general, he said: “I am not going for the U.N. job.”

A month ago he signaled that he did not intend to serve a full third term as prime minister, promising to step down in time for his successor to become established before the next election.

A former foreign secretary, Jack Straw, told the Spectator this week that Mr.Blair would go “well before the next election” and would then take “a very important role on the world stage.”

Asked about Mr. Straw’s comments, Mr. Blair said: “If you don’t mind, I’ve said all I intend to say on this subject. I think the most important thing for us as a government is to get on with the job.” There was a lot to do, he said.

Asked whether Mr. Straw was his choice to replace John Prescott as the deputy prime minister, he said: “I would rather see an end to my having to answer the questions.”

GEORGE JONES
GEORGE JONES

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use