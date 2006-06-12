Tribesman Will Help Fight Taliban

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KABUL, Afghanistan – Afghan President Hamid Karzai said yesterday his government will give weapons to local tribesmen so they can help fight the biggest surge in Taliban violence in years.

At least one American-led coalition soldier and seven Afghan civilians were killed in the latest violence in the country’s south, which has been hardest hit by the pickup in insurgent attacks.

Speaking to a group of tribal elders from eastern Afghanistan, Mr.Karzai said he did not want to form militias that could clash with rival tribes.

“We just want to strengthen the districts to safeguard them from terrorist attack,” he said.