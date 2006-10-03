Turks Surrender After Hijacking Plane To Protest Pope Visit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BRINDISI, Italy (AP) – Two Turks protesting Pope Benedict XVI’s trip to Turkey next month hijacked a jet carrying 113 people from Albania to Istanbul on Tuesday, and it landed safely in this southern Italian coastal city, where they surrendered, officials said.

The two gave themselves up to police about two hours after the Turkish Airlines Boeing 737-400 landed, Italian news agencies reported. The passengers began leaving the plane shortly after that, said Loredana Rosati, a spokeswoman for ENAC, Italy’s civil aviation authority.

Passenger Ergun Ozkeseoglu told Turkish NTV television by telephone from inside the jet that one of the hijackers waved and apologized to passengers as he left the plane. Some of the passengers could be heard applauding in response.