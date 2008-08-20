Twin Bombings Kill 11 in Algeria

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algerian state radio says twin car bombings at a hotel and military headquarters southeast of Algiers have killed 11 people wounded 31 others.

The report by the state-run Alger-Chaine 3 national radio hasn’t officially been confirmed by authorities.

A security official in the area of the town of Bouira tells The Associated Press that there are at least seven dead in today’s attacks.

“Most are civilians,” says the official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he isn’t allowed to discuss such matters with the media.

A day earlier, a suicide bombing in a neighboring region killed 43 people.