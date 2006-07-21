The New York Sun

The Two Hostages That Sparked The War Are Named at Last

SHALIN PUNN
The names of the two Israeli soldiers captured by Hezbollah militants and a picture of one of them have been released by Israeli authorities.

Ehud Goldwasser, 31, pictured above in a family photograph, comes from the agricultural city of Nahariya in the north district of Israel. He is a graduate of Haifa’s Technicon and lives with his wife in Nesher, a suburb of Haifa. His parents were said to be in South Africa when they heard of his capture; his brother was traveling in India.

Eldad Regev, 26, is from Kiryat Motzkin, outside Haifa. He is a university student but also works for the telecommunications company Bezeq. He moved to Haifa with his father and brother after his mother died a number of years ago. His father has since remarried.

Neighbors told the Jerusalem Post that he used to spend a lot of time in the local synagogue, pursing his interest in religious studies. They said he is a quiet yet “well-built and impressive guy.” His family said they believe “he will come home safely.”

