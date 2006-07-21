The Two Hostages That Sparked The War Are Named at Last

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The names of the two Israeli soldiers captured by Hezbollah militants and a picture of one of them have been released by Israeli authorities.

Ehud Goldwasser, 31, pictured above in a family photograph, comes from the agricultural city of Nahariya in the north district of Israel. He is a graduate of Haifa’s Technicon and lives with his wife in Nesher, a suburb of Haifa. His parents were said to be in South Africa when they heard of his capture; his brother was traveling in India.

Eldad Regev, 26, is from Kiryat Motzkin, outside Haifa. He is a university student but also works for the telecommunications company Bezeq. He moved to Haifa with his father and brother after his mother died a number of years ago. His father has since remarried.

Neighbors told the Jerusalem Post that he used to spend a lot of time in the local synagogue, pursing his interest in religious studies. They said he is a quiet yet “well-built and impressive guy.” His family said they believe “he will come home safely.”