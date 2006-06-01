U.N. Briefing On Tap After Suu Kyi Held

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Burma may face action by the U.N. Security Council after the ruling military junta extended the detention of opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a State Department spokesman, Sean McCormack, said.

“There’s going to be a briefing for the Security Council,” Mr. McCormack said in Washington yesterday, according to a State Department transcript. “I certainly wouldn’t preclude the possibility that action by the Security Council would end with just a briefing.” He didn’t elaborate.

Secretary-General Annan yesterday said he is “deeply disappointed” that Ms. Suu Kyi’s detention was extended May 27 for another year.