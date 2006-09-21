U.N., E.U. Plan For Nuclear Talks

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Larijani, will meet the European Union foreign policy chief, Javier Solana, “next week” for further talks on Iran’s nuclear program, the official Islamic Republic News Agency said yesterday.

Messrs. Larijani and Solana agreed during a telephone conversation yesterday to hold another set of talks “in a European capital next week,” IRNA said, citing Mr. Larijani’s office.

The two officials met in early September and were due to hold a second round of talks in Paris on September 14. Those talks were postponed without explanation.