U.N., E.U. Plan For Nuclear Talks

LADANE NASSERI
TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Larijani, will meet the European Union foreign policy chief, Javier Solana, “next week” for further talks on Iran’s nuclear program, the official Islamic Republic News Agency said yesterday.

Messrs. Larijani and Solana agreed during a telephone conversation yesterday to hold another set of talks “in a European capital next week,” IRNA said, citing Mr. Larijani’s office.

The two officials met in early September and were due to hold a second round of talks in Paris on September 14. Those talks were postponed without explanation.

