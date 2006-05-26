U.N. Staff Union Head Requests Investigation Into Handling of Money

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UNITED NATIONS – In a move described by detractors as a pre-emptive strike, the outgoing head of Turtle Bay’s staff union, Rosemarie Waters, requested an internal investigation into allegations of transparency problems in handling the union’s money.

Ms. Waters, who has served for 14 years in different leadership positions at the staff union, which represents all Turtle Bay workers, will end her term as the union’s president on Friday, when election results for the new presidency will be announced after three days of voting. Her term ended last November but was extended despite internal opposition inside the staff council, which oversees union activities. Recently enacted rules limit the union presidency term to two terms of two years each.

In a letter to the head of the U.N. internal investigative arm, known as the OIOS, Inga-Britt Ahlenius, Ms. Waters blamed union politics for allegations regarding financial irregularities. “Historically, during this period, allegations surface from various parties about the integrity and transparency of the process,” she wrote in a May 16 letter, seen yesterday by The New York Sun.

“Generally,” she added, “such allegations remain unchallenged. However, given the current emphasis on a new ethical culture, I believe it is important for this matter to be fully investigated by the OIOS.” The staff union utilizes a two-signature system for its checks, Ms. Waters wrote in the letter. Issued by the treasurer, checks require an additional signature, either by the president – herself – or one of two other top union officers.

One such authorized officer, Guy Candusu, recently told the staff council that he had not signed any check for months, because of reservations regarding transparency, according to two sources present in the council meeting. The union’s treasurer, Jacob George, said at a council meeting last week that Ms. Waters had confiscated the union’s checkbook from him on May 9, and that since then he had not issued any checks.

A union transaction report that was seen by the Sun shows several cases in which Ms. Waters alternatively used “Rosemarie Waters” and “Rosemarie Pugh” to bill the union for overtime services, office supplies, hospitality expenses, and so forth. Ms. Waters’s husband, Clarence Pugh, is an inspector at the U.N. security unit.

Ms. Waters did not return several calls yesterday requesting comment. Under her leadership, the union clashed recently with U.N. management, and voted several times last year to express no confidence in Secretary-General Annan’s top team.