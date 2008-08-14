U.N. Unveils New Plan for Iraq 5 Years After Bombings

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAGHDAD — Five years after bombings forced the United Nations to pull out of Iraq, the world body is back. It announced plans yesterday to help Iraq rebuild and create jobs following complaints the government has been unable or unwilling to spend its oil riches.

An agreement signed by the United Nations and the Iraqi government outlined a series of steps to help the Iraqis improve spending. The U.N. will also aid in the funding of reconstruction, development, and humanitarian projects.

With a budget of $2.2 billion through 2010, the U.N. hopes to use its know-how to train Iraqi bureaucrats and create incentives to develop the country’s private sector. One of the main goals is to create jobs in a country where widespread unemployment especially in areas outside of Baghdad could undermine recent security gains if young men lose hope in their futures and turn to extremism.

The ambitious plans came ahead of the fifth anniversary of the August 19, 2003, bombing at the U.N.’s Baghdad headquarters that killed 22 people, including the top U.N. envoy Sergio Vieira de Mello.

The United Nations pulled out of Iraq in October 2003 after a second bombing at the organization’s hotel headquarters and a spate of attacks on humanitarian workers.

It maintained a presence with Iraqi employees and allowed 35 international staffers to return in August 2004 but operations were sharply curtailed.