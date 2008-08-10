Unofficial Results: Bolivia’s Morales Defeats Recall Vote

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Partial unofficial results show Bolivia’s voters have decided leftist President Evo Morales can keep his job.

The initial results in a recall election proposed by Mr. Morales show Bolivia’s first indigenous president and his vice president, Alvaro Garcia, winning 56.7% of the vote. Compiled by the Ipsos-Apoyo firm, the results are a quick count of votes from 500 of 22,700 polls across the country.

Mr. Morales devised today’s referendum to try to break a political stalemate in the bitterly divided Andean nation. He is trying to revive a stalled crusade to remedy age-old inequities in South America’s poorest country.

Eight of Bolivia’s nine provincial governors were also subject to recall.