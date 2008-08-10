The New York Sun

Unofficial Results: Bolivia’s Morales Defeats Recall Vote

ASSOCIATED PRESS
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Partial unofficial results show Bolivia’s voters have decided leftist President Evo Morales can keep his job.

The initial results in a recall election proposed by Mr. Morales show Bolivia’s first indigenous president and his vice president, Alvaro Garcia, winning 56.7% of the vote. Compiled by the Ipsos-Apoyo firm, the results are a quick count of votes from 500 of 22,700 polls across the country.

Mr. Morales devised today’s referendum to try to break a political stalemate in the bitterly divided Andean nation. He is trying to revive a stalled crusade to remedy age-old inequities in South America’s poorest country.

Eight of Bolivia’s nine provincial governors were also subject to recall.

