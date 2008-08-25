U.S. Aid Ship Arrives at Georgia Port

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Georgia — An American Navy destroyer carrying humanitarian aid arrived in a Georgian port hours after Georgia’s government said a fuel train exploded when it struck a mine amid the continuing standoff with Russia.

The USS McFaul docked at the Georgian Black Sea port of Batumi with $13 million of supplies, an American Embassy spokesman, Stephen Guice, said. The ship is the first of three from America to arrive since Georgian troops attacked the South Ossetian capital of Tskhinvali on August 7, prompting a Russian invasion, and is part of the American government’s efforts to shore up its ally.

Russia two days ago said it completed the withdrawal of its troops to fulfill the French-brokered cease-fire that ended the fighting. The pullback failed to satisfy the European Union or President Bush, who wants a full withdrawal of all troops that entered Georgia after August 6 and President Sarkozy of France, who holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, yesterday called a European Union summit for September 1 to discuss the crisis.

“There are very specific requirements for Russian withdrawal,” a White House spokesman, Gordon Johndroe, said Saturday in Crawford, Texas, where Mr. Bush is vacationing at his ranch. “Putting up permanent facilities and checkpoints are inconsistent with the agreement.” The White House is “in contact with the various parties to obtain clarification,” he said.

Russian troops shot into the air to drive back Georgian protesters holding flags and chanting “Russians, go home!” at a checkpoint near the city of Khobi yesterday, the Georgian Interior Ministry spokesman, Shota Utiashvili, said by mobile phone. No one was injured, he said. Hundreds of Georgians gathered Saturday at the Black Sea port of Poti to protest the Russian checkpoints set up by troops manning armored personnel carriers.

A Kremlin spokesman said he couldn’t immediately comment on the shooting report.

America had planned to ship aid supplies to Poti, although the port is “not fully operational to receive such a quantity of aid or assist the ship of such size,” Mr. Guice said. “Besides, Russian troops are still there.”

Russian peacekeepers detained an APTN crew filming in Poti yesterday, damaging their equipment before handing them to Georgian police, producer Sofia Megrelidze said by telephone.

The McFaul is unloading supplies including bottled water, sleeping bags, and baby food while anchored at sea off Batumi, as it’s too large to dock at the commercial port. The U.S. Agency for International Development is overseeing the mission, Mr. Guice said.