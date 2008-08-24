U.S. Closes Olympics With Criticism of Chinese Openness

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING — America said today it was disappointed the Olympics had not brought more “openness and tolerance” in China as the games ended and eight American activists were deported during closing ceremonies.

The blunt American criticism — and China’s harsher treatment of foreign activists — came at the end of 17 days of Olympic competition that generally went smoothly for Chinese organizers who had been nervous about security and protests.

No rallies were held throughout the entire Olympics in three parks designated as protest zones after Chinese officials declined to issue permits to 77 applicants, and detained some of them. But mostly foreign activists staged a series of small illegal demonstrations near Olympic venues and at Beijing landmarks.

The foreigners, for the most part, unveiled “Free Tibet” banners before being seized by security officials, hustled into cars, and taken away to be put on flights out of China.

A handful journalists trying to cover the protests were roughed up by authorities then released. There were also tensions with the media over China restricting access to the Internet.

Beijing had promised the media freedom to report the games and announced the protest parks as part of efforts to address criticism that China should not have been awarded the games because of its human rights record and tight controls on internal dissent.

The White House said in a statement that eight individuals — James Powderly, Brian Conley, Jeffrey Rae, Jeff Goldin, Michael Liss, Tom Grant, Jeremy Wells, and John Watterberg — were deported by Chinese authorities at 9 p.m. today Beijing time on a China Air flight to Los Angeles.

Ambassador Clark T. Randt Jr. had pressed the Chinese government yesterday to immediately release the eight.

“We encourage the government of China to demonstrate respect for human rights, including freedom of expression and freedom of religion, of all people during the Olympic Games and beyond,” an American Embassy statement said today.

“We are disappointed that China has not used the occasion of the Olympics to demonstrate greater tolerance and openness,” it said.

In his wrap up news conference today, the International Olympic Committee president, Jacques Rogge, said the games had helped to open up China. But he expressed surprise that no permission had been granted for any protests.

During the games, Beijing organizers were consistently pressed by journalists about people’s right to dissent but they routinely deferred comment by trying to focus on sports rather than politics.

In the first week of the games, several foreign protesters were put on flights out the country within days of being detained. But in the final week, at least 10 foreigners were ordered detained for 10 days under rules that allow officials to hold them without charge for up to 14 days.

A British and a German demonstrator who had also been detained were to be deported tomorrow, authorities from those two countries said.

Late Sunday, the British Embassy said it has been notified that a British protester, Mandy McKeown, would be deported tomorrow. The news came after Prime Minister Brown of Britain, who attended the closing ceremony, urged authorities to free the woman.

“The Prime Minister did make it clear to China that she should be released,” the embassy’s first secretary, Greg Mulheirn, told The Associated Press by phone.

Mr. Rogge said the IOC “found it unusual” that none of applications lodged to hold protests during the games succeeded.

He said IOC officials discussed with games organizers the case of two elderly Chinese women who were ordered to spend a year in a labor camp after applying to protest, though the women were still at home under surveillance. The IOC was told it was a matter of Chinese law.

“The International Olympic Committee is not a sovereign organization,” Mr. Rogge said. “We have to respect Chinese law.”

Several members of another group that sought permission to protest during the games were detained in a room for 48 hours by Chinese authorities before being deported to Hong Kong, a group spokesman, Xiao Yuzhen, said. The group represents businessmen in Hong Kong who wanted to complain about corruption.

Separately, the Chinese Human Rights Defenders group said an AIDS activist, Wang Xiaoqiao, who has been detained for nine months, has been convicted and sentenced to one year in prison in Xincai county. The organization accused the government of waiting until the Olympics, when the world was distracted by the games, to sentence Wang.

Phone calls to the Xincai county court and the news office of the county’s public security bureau were not answered today.