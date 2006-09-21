The New York Sun

U.S. General: Iran Could Choke West’s Oil Supply

ALEC RUSSELL
WASHINGTON — Iran could trigger a global terrorist campaign and choke the West’s oil supplies in the event of war with America, the top American commander in the region has warned.

In a rare public discussion of how a war with Iran might unfold, General John Abizaid, the chief of the U.S. Central Command, gave a sobering assessment of Iran’s military potential.

He warned that in a war Iran would rely on unconventional means to challenge America’s superiority.

