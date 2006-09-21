U.S. General: Iran Could Choke West’s Oil Supply

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Iran could trigger a global terrorist campaign and choke the West’s oil supplies in the event of war with America, the top American commander in the region has warned.

In a rare public discussion of how a war with Iran might unfold, General John Abizaid, the chief of the U.S. Central Command, gave a sobering assessment of Iran’s military potential.

He warned that in a war Iran would rely on unconventional means to challenge America’s superiority.