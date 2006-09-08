The New York Sun

U.S. Hands Over Authority To Iraqi Forces

OLIVER POOLE
Iraq was given authority over its armed forces yesterday for the first time since the fall of Saddam Hussein as the American military began transferring control.

American officials called it a “gigantic” step in the country’s progress to regaining its full independence.

Until the transfer ceremony, no Iraqi units could conduct an operation without permission from the American high command.

Prime Minister al-Maliki signed an accord with the head of American forces in Iraq, General George Casey, that gave him operational authority over his fledgling navy and air force and one of the 10 army divisions.

Command of two more divisions is scheduled to be transferred each month until the entire 115,000-strong force is under the authority of the Iraqi government next year. Troops in the Sunni insurgent stronghold of Anbar province will be the last to transfer.

Mr. Maliki said: “From today, Iraqi military operations will be increasingly conceived and led by Iraqi forces.

“It marks a milestone in the relentless journey of Iraqi forces, a case study in courage, perseverance, and the values of Iraq.”

The transition did not mean the time had come for foreign forces to leave Iraq, as “we still have a long way to go.” American troops are still expected to operate alongside Iraqi soldiers for months to come.

The Iraqi military was dissolved three years ago and had to be rebuilt from scratch with American and British forces leading the training program. It has been considered a relative success despite being a majority Shiite force.

Despite having achieved a number of battlefield successes, most notably when it led the operation against insurgents in Tal Afar last year, its development has been plagued by lack of equipment.

The navy has only 16 patrol and gunboats, while the air force consists only of helicopters and transport planes.

