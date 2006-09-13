The New York Sun

U.S. Planned 9/11 To Justify Wars, Chavez Says

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Bloomberg News
CARACAS, Venezuela — President Chavez of Venezuela said the American government may have been involved in the September 11, 2001, attacks to help justify its invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

“The theory that is gaining force is that the U.S. empire planned and conducted this terrible act against its own people to justify its aggression,” Mr. Chavez, 52, said during a ceremony broadcast on state-run Venezolana de Television.

Mr. Chavez said the World Trade Center’s twin towers might have collapsed because they were dynamited and urged American authorities to look into the theory.

An ally of President Castro of Cuba, Mr. Chavez said America has plotted to assassinate or overthrow him. He frequently rails against President Bush. During his weekly television program on March 19, Mr. Chavez called Bush a “coward,” “assassin,” “drunk,” and “donkey.”

