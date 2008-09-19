U.S. Reviewing War Strategy in Afghanistan

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON — In an echo of a time when things were going from bad to worse in Iraq, Defense Secretary Gates said yesterday the Bush administration is reviewing its war strategy in Afghanistan amid spreading insurgent violence, rising America and allied military deaths, and doubts about winning.

With only a few months left before President Bush leaves office, the administration apparently is attempting to draw a clearer picture for the next commander in chief of what needs to be done to stabilize the country, to sustain and increase international support and to make the most of American and allied military forces.

Any changes in strategy now being contemplated would not be as substantial as Mr. Bush’s decision in January 2007 to take a fundamentally different approach in Iraq, the Pentagon press secretary, Geoff Morrell, said. Mr. Bush added more than 21,000 combat troops in Iraq and endorsed an overhaul of military strategy.

“Nothing of that magnitude” is being considered for the war in Afghanistan, Mr. Morrell cautioned.