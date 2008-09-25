U.S. Seeks Full U.N. Report on Syrian Nuclear Program

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

VIENNA, Austria — Diplomats say America is asking the chief U.N nuclear inspector for a full written report on his efforts to probe allegations that Syria had a secret atomic program.

The diplomats suggest Washington’s move is prompted by dissatisfaction with a brief oral presentation of the status of the probe at this week’s meeting of the 35-nation board of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The IAEA got involved after Israel bombed what America said was a nearly completed nuclear reactor in the Syrian desert last year.

The IAEA chief, Mohamed ElBaradei, has told the board that the first batch of environmental samples from the site has come up empty.

The diplomats spoke today. They asked for anonymity for reporting on the closed meeting.