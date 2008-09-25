The New York Sun

Join
National

U.S. Seeks Full U.N. Report on Syrian Nuclear Program

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
GEORGE JAHN
GEORGE JAHN

VIENNA, Austria — Diplomats say America is asking the chief U.N nuclear inspector for a full written report on his efforts to probe allegations that Syria had a secret atomic program.

The diplomats suggest Washington’s move is prompted by dissatisfaction with a brief oral presentation of the status of the probe at this week’s meeting of the 35-nation board of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The IAEA got involved after Israel bombed what America said was a nearly completed nuclear reactor in the Syrian desert last year.

The IAEA chief, Mohamed ElBaradei, has told the board that the first batch of environmental samples from the site has come up empty.

The diplomats spoke today. They asked for anonymity for reporting on the closed meeting.

GEORGE JAHN
GEORGE JAHN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use