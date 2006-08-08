U.S. Soldiers ‘Wanted To Kill Some Iraqis’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A squad of drunken American soldiers took turns raping a 14-year old Iraqi girl, a military tribunal heard yesterday. The men then murdered her and her family and celebrated by grilling chicken wings.

The men, from the 101st Airborne Division, were on checkpoint duty when they decided that they “wanted to kill some Iraqis,” the hearing was told.

The evidence was given on day two of a Baghdad tribunal to decide if the men should face a court-martial. It was the first time that an account had been given publicly of what exactly is alleged to have happened in Mahmoudiya, an insurgent stronghold south of the capital, on March 12.

Sergeant Paul Cortez, 23, Specialist James Barker, 23, Private Jesse Spielman, 21, and Private Bryan Howard, 19, are charged with conspiracy to rape and murder. A fifth man, Sergeant Anthony Yribe, 22, is charged with failing to report the attack.

A former private, Steven Green, faces rape and murder charges in a civilian court. He was discharged from the Army in May after a psychiatric evaluation.

The case is the fifth involving serious crimes being investigated by the American military in Iraq. The men could face the death penalty if found guilty by court-martial.

A special agent, Benjamin Bierce, recounted the sworn testimony Specialist Barker had given him.

After two hours of interrogation, Specialist Barker said the men had been playing cards and drinking whiskey mixed with Red Bull that morning before going to the back of the checkpoint to practice hitting golf balls. At that point, Mr. Green is alleged to have raised the idea of killing “some Iraqis.” Specialist Barker said Mr. Green asked him if he thought that the most senior noncommissioned officer present, Sergeant Cortez, would go along with the idea.

When Mr. Green asked Sergeant Cortez, he turned to Specialist Barker and asked what he thought. He allegedly answered: “It’s up to you.”

The men then changed into black clothing and ski masks and told Private Howard to stand lookout. They cut their way through two fences and approached a house 200 yards away.

The girl, Abeer Qassim Hamza al-Janabi, and her father were standing outside. The soldiers allegedly dragged them inside and pushed the man, his wife, and his 6-year-old younger daughter into a side room where Mr. Green stood guard over them.

Specialist Barker’s statement said that Sergeant Cortez then pushed the terrified girl to the floor and tore off her clothes as Specialist Barker held her down. She held her knees together and struggled as Sergeant Cortez tried to rape her. A single gunshot was heard from the side room as the men switched positions. Specialist Baker said he was also not certain that he had achieved penetration. More shots were heard from the side room, and Mr. Green emerged carrying an AK-47. He is alleged to have said, “They’re all dead” before raping the girl and shooting her several times.

Specialist Barker said that paraffin from a lamp was poured over her and that her body was set alight. Mr. Green opened the house’s propane tank to set it on fire.

The soldiers burned their clothes, threw the gun into a canal, and, back at the checkpoint, brought out the chicken wings.

The hearing was told that Sergeant Cortez had confirmed the broad details but claimed that only Specialist Barker and Mr. Green raped the girl.