Venezuela Says It May Sell American F-16s To Iran

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) – Venezuela’s military is considering selling its fleet of U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to another country, possibly Iran, in response to a U.S. ban on arms sales to President Hugo Chavez’s government, an official said Tuesday.

Gen. Alberto Muller, a senior adviser to Chavez, told The Associated Press he had recommended to the defense minister that Venezuela consider selling the 21 jets to another country.

Muller said he thought it was worthwhile to consider “the feasibility of a negotiation with Iran for the sale of those planes.”

Even before the United States announced the ban on arms sales Monday, Washington had stopped selling Venezuela sensitive upgrades for the F-16s.

Muller said officials have been considering options for replacing the F-16s for some time. He said the military was considering Russian Su-35 jet fighters, “which is the best jet fighter there is in the world right now.”

Chavez has previously warned he could share the U.S.-made F-16s with Cuba and China _ and look into buying new jets from Russia or China _ because he said Washington was not supplying parts for the planes as agreed.

U.S. officials disputed that accusation, saying they were living up to their commitments under the deal. They said Venezuela is bound under the 1982 contract to consult with Washington before transferring any F-16s to another country.

“The recommendation that I’m making to the minister, and which I will make to the president at the appropriate time, is that the (F-16s) be sold to a third party because if they aren’t complying with their part of the agreement, we don’t have any obligation to comply with our part,” Muller told the AP.

The State Department, in announcing the ban on arms sales Monday, said the measure was taken in response to a lack of support by Chavez’s government for counterterrorism efforts.

State Department spokesman Sean McCormack cited Venezuela’s close relations with Iran and Cuba, both of which the U.S. deems state sponsors of terrorism, and expressed concerns about alleged ties between Venezuela and leftist Colombian rebels _ a suspicion Chavez has repeatedly dismissed as baseless.

The Foreign Ministry said the U.S. move was aimed at weakening Chavez’s government in preparation for an attack.

“These despicable accusations are based on a futile campaign to discredit and isolate Venezuela, to destabilize its democratic government and prepare the political conditions for an attack,” the ministry said.

State Department figures show Venezuelan purchases of U.S. defense equipment in 2005 came to $33.9 million, of which $30.5 million was for C-130 cargo plane spare parts.

The U.S. action signaled further deterioration in relations with Venezuela, which is among top suppliers of oil to the United States. Venezuela is moving ahead with various other defense deals despite the U.S. ban, buying transport planes from Spain, helicopters from Russia and 100,000 Kalashnikov rifles that are due to arrive soon.

Venezuela originally purchased its fleet of F-16s in 1983. Until Chile acquired a fleet in 2003, Venezuela was the only Latin American country to possess the warplanes, made by Lockheed Martin.

Chavez has accused the United States of breaching its contract to supply parts for the planes and of also pressuring other countries not to help maintain them.

U.S. officials say the agreement under which the planes were sold does not require the United States to supply parts indefinitely to Venezuela or to upgrade the planes. U.S. officials say periodic amendments to the F-16 contract have authorized the limited sale of replacement parts to Venezuela in the past.