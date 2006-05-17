Venezuela Says It Will Sell F-16s to Iran

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuela’s military is considering selling its fleet of American-made F-16 fighter jets to another country, possibly Iran, in response to an American ban on arms sales to President Chavez’s government, an official said yesterday.

General Alberto Muller, a senior adviser to Mr. Chavez, told the Associated Press he had recommended to the defense minister that Venezuela consider selling the 21 jets to another country.

General Muller said he thought it was worthwhile to consider “the feasibility of a negotiation with Iran for the sale of those planes.”

Even before America announced the ban on arms sales Monday, Washington had stopped selling Venezuela sensitive upgrades for the F-16s.

General Muller said officials have been considering options for replacing the F-16s for some time. He said the military was considering Russian Su-35 jet fighters, “which is the best jet fighter there is in the world right now.”

Mr. Chavez has previously warned he could share the American-made F-16s with Cuba and China – and look into buying new jets from Russia or China – because he said Washington was not supplying parts for the planes as agreed.

American officials disputed that accusation, saying they were living up to their commitments under the deal. They said Venezuela is bound under the 1982 contract to consult with Washington before transferring any F-16s to another country.

State Department figures show Venezuelan purchases of American defense equipment in 2005 came to $33.9 million, of which $30.5 million was for C-130 cargo plane spare parts.