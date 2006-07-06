Venezuela’s Chavez Shows Off His New Russian Weapons

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CARACAS,Venezuela – A pair of Russian-made fighter jets roared overhead and soldiers marched in formation carrying new Kalashnikov rifles yesterday as Venezuela marked its Independence Day, showcasing recent arms deals that have alarmed Washington.

President Chavez addressed the troops and thousands of spectators, saying his military is growing stronger despite American attempts to block weapons sales.

“Venezuela is not preparing to invade anybody,” Mr. Chavez said. “But nobody mess with us, because we are ready to die to safeguard the sovereignty of this land.”

Mr. Chavez says his country is preparing to face a possible American invasion, a claim dismissed as ridiculous by American officials, who are often at odds with the leftist leader.

Tanks and jeeps rolled down a major avenue during yesterday’s parade, while two recently bought Sukhoi fighter jets swooped and dived in the sky.

Mr. Chavez welcomed the Russian inventor of the Kalashnikov rifle, the elderly Mikhail Kalashnikov, who was visiting along with a Russian military delegation.

“We salute General Kalashnikov,” Mr. Chavez said, calling him a “World War II hero of the great Russian fatherland.”

Over Washington’s opposition, Venezuela has received an initial shipment of 30,000 Kalashnikov AK-103 assault rifles out of 100,000 it is buying from Russia this year for $54 million. It is also obtaining a license to eventually produce its own rifles at the first Kalashnikov factory in South America.

Mr. Chavez, a former paratroop commander, is using booming oil revenues to modernize Venezuela’s military, and has finalized deals worth $2.7 billion for the rifles, Russian military helicopters, Spanish transport planes, patrol boats, and other items.

Mr. Chavez said more Sukhoi jets will arrive soon from Russia.

It remains unclear how many billions Venezuela will spend on the 24 Su-30 fighter jets that Mr. Chavez aims to buy from Russia. He plans to discuss the deal during a visit to Moscow at the end of the month.

In his speech to troops and parade-watchers, Mr. Chavez accused the American government of trying to ground Venezuela’s fleet of American-made F-16 fighter jets by refusing to supply replacement parts, but said his country was undeterred.

“The U.S.government has sabotaged us by failing to meet its contracts and obligations,” he said.” Nonetheless, our air force is recuperating operations and especially now … [with] the most powerful warplanes in the world.”