Victory: Keep a ‘Clean Break’ at the Ready

Will it be “déjà vu all over again?” Not since June 23, 2016, have the prospects for Britain’s exit from the European Union looked so bright. Unlike the euphoria of that day, however, Brexiteers have endured three years of dither and delay that dampen effusions of enthusiasm. Older, and wiser, are they.

Less naïve and trusting, too. Let us hope this will be the only occasion for quoting Yogi Berra; let the litany of attempts to frustrate the people’s will — by Remainer MPs, Brussels mandarins, and the chattering classes — be ended. New Parliament. New Government. New Year. And a fresh start for British independence.

Broad brushstrokes are discernable on the political canvas. With at least 364 seats in a 650-seat House of Commons, Conservatives will again form government, this one with a projected 39-seat majority (totaling 365 seats), while the Labor party lost 59 seats from its results in 2017, winning only 203 — worsting Michael Foot’s record in 1983 by 6 seats.

Jeremy Corbyn announced he will not contest another election at Labor’s head. Spouting socialism as the people’s panacea has a debilitating effect upon one’s sense of reality, and nowhere is this more evident than in Labor’s rationale for its stunning upset. “Brexit done us in,” bemoan party stalwarts who point to their manifesto promise of a second referendum and their determination to vote “Remain.”

Others point to Mr. Corbyn’s autocratic leadership style that intimidated colleagues, stifled dissent, and saw him in disastrous relationships with terrorist sympathizers and anti-Semites. Amazingly, few Laborites make the connection between their leader and his Brexit policy, absolving themselves of all responsibility for an atrocious party operation.

The Scottish National Party was the other big winner in the election (returning 48 MPs to Westminster), arguably gaining more political advantage than the Tories. SNP probably won on its anti-Brexit message. More doubtful is whether all its voters equally cast ballots for Scottish independence. With such a geographic-specific electorate, the Scottish Nationals may share characteristics with Canada’s separatist Bloc Québécois: enjoying support less for its secessionist credentials than for concessions it can wrestle from the national government.

Nigel Farage and his Brexit Party were shut-out from Parliament. The strategy to stand-down candidates against Conservative incumbents helped secure Tory success; whether it was a benefit or a curse to Conservative fortunes in those seats it did contest — either aiding or blocking Labor challengers — probably a wash. Like prophets of old, Mr. Farage had a mission — to bring Brexit to the people and, with independence in sight, he passes from the front lines of active politics.

Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street for a good night’s rest. The Conservative victory is not as convincing as many would wish; nor is it a resounding disaster. A win is a win. Plans are to reintroduce his Withdrawal Bill before the end of the month and begin preparations for the EU exit on January 31. Can the Tories wrangle a trade deal by the end of 2020?

Brussels says no, cautioning that at least two years are requisite. If Mr. Johnson wants “frictionless” trade, aligning UK regulatory legislation to the EU template is the fast-track to a deal — the insidious “level-playing field” — regardless of the Conservative contention that current parity makes negotiations more amenable than deals concluded with non-EU members, like Canada. The wily Prime Minister keeps a “clean break” Brexit card at the ready. Will Boris play it? Statesmanship is no less the art of timing than of skill.

Benjamin Disraeli, who inspirits these columns, faced years of ridicule and frustration before finally reaching “the top of the greasy poll” in politics. Failing to enter Parliament after numerous attempts in his early thirties, Disraeli told a Conservative gathering, “I am not at all disheartened. I do not in any way feel like a beaten man.” For the source of his equanimity, he mused that “perhaps it is because I am used to it.” Brexiteers can relate.

Prime Minister Johnson finally commands a majority government on the strength of his electoral mantra, “Get Brexit Done.” When he undertook the Leave campaign in 2016, Boris said, “We can see the sunlit meadows beyond.” Stalwarts for British independence deserve a moment’s respite to celebrate, remembering Dizzy’s tribute to patience: “I will say of myself like the famous Italian general, who being asked in his old age why he was always victorious, replied, it was because he had always been beaten in his youth.”