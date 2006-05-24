The New York Sun

Join
National

Vote Leaves Serbian Navy High and Dry

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph

BRUSSELS, Belgium – Serbia is about to join the select club of former naval powers.

Officers, who remember the heyday of the old Yugoslav navy – it boasted nearly 80 warships – are weighing their options following Sunday’s independence referendum in Serbia’s sister republic of Montenegro.

The Yes vote means Serbia will lose its sea ports and naval bases.

A military adviser to the government of Montenegro, General Radosav Martinovic, said the Serbian navy, which currently has more than 30 warships, including submarines, would be lucky to end up with some patrol craft on the Danube.

The general invited Serbia’s most capable admirals and officers to stay on and help build a new Montenegrin fleet. The offer may not be that attractive, however, as the new-born country is planning a coastguard-style force, based on fast patrol boats, plus a three-masted, 180-foot sail training ship, the Jadran.

The Montenegrin authorities have started auctioning off some of the most picturesque bases on the Adriatic to tourist developers. Talks with a Canadian tycoon, Peter Munk, are also well advanced over a project to turn the naval shipyards at Tivat into the Mediterranean’s largest and most luxurious marina for “mega-yachts.”

The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use