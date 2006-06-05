We Won’t Be Intimidated, Mayor Says After 17 Arrested in Canada Bomb Plot

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

OTTAWA – The mayor of Toronto, David Miller, said yesterday that Canada’s largest city won’t be “intimidated” by terrorist threats after police arrested 17 people suspected of a plot to make bombs to set off in southern Ontario.

“We have people from every country in the world here, we live together peacefully and in harmony, and in a very safe city,” Mr. Miller said in an interview with CTV Newsnet. “We need to keep that up, that’s the best way to fight off what terrorists are trying to do.”

Canadian police said on Saturday that the group they arrested acquired 6,614 pounds of ammonium nitrate, triple the amount of the substance used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people. No bombs were ever assembled by the group that was “inspired” by Al Qaeda, police said.

The Toronto Star reported yesterday, citing unidentified people, that the police arranged for the sale of the fertilizer – that can be used for bombs – to the group to set up their arrests. Canada’s spy agency began tracking the group in 2004 while it was monitoring fundamentalist Web sites, the Star said.

Police said on Saturday that they are still investigating the case. Ten of the 12 adults arrested were from Toronto or its suburbs, and the remaining two were from Kingston, Ontario.