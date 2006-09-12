World Joins in America’s Grief

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PARIS — The nations of the world joined yesterday in solemn remembrance of September 11, 2001 — but for many, resentment of America flowed as readily as tears.

Even Chancellor Merkel of Germany — an advocate of closer ties with Washington — had veiled criticism of America, saying: “The ends cannot justify the means.”

“In the fight against international terror …respect for human rights, tolerance, and respect for other cultures must be the maxim of our actions, along with decisiveness and international cooperation,” she said.

Allies in the American-led war on terrorism that the attacks unleashed renewed their resolve while opponents pledged continued resistance.

Iraqi President Jalal Talabani wrote President Bush on behalf of the Iraqi people, expressing condolences. “On this sad and memorable day, I would like to reiterate the gratitude of the people of Iraq for the people of America and for your leadership,” Mr. Talabani wrote. “The people of Iraq will never forget those who helped them in getting rid of the most brutal and terrorist regime of Saddam Hussein.”

Prime Minister Clark of New Zealand joined many when she said: “No, we’re not more secure since 9/11.”

Ms. Clark said more should be done to reach out to moderate states and leaders in the Islamic world to encourage understanding between different peoples and to help end the sense of alienation and exclusion among some young Muslims that fuels extremism.

In Europe, struck by terrorist attacks three times since September 11, commemorations touched each nation.

Bells tolled in Rome’s city hall square.”9/11 will be in our memory forever,” Rome Mayor Walter Veltroni said during a ceremony in the downtown piazza designed by Michelangelo.

In London, bouquets of white roses and yellow carnations were piled in a memorial garden where the names of 67 Britons killed in the New York attacks are inscribed — and where a steel girder from the wreckage of the World Trade Center is buried. Relatives tearfully remembered their dead.

“It doesn’t get any easier, but our minds are much calmer, and we can think through all the events without being flooded by tears and sadness,”Adrian Bennett, 55, said. Mr. Bennett’s son Oliver, 29, was among the victims.

At a 38-nation Asia-Europe summit in Helsinki, Finland, leaders stood in silence in a circle. The stock exchanges in Nordic and Baltic countries observed two minutes of silence.

In Helsinki, President Chirac of France reiterated in a written message to Mr. Bush his nation’s “friendship” in the fight against terrorism.

Israel’s Ha’aretz daily expressed disappointment and cynicism in an op-ed piece that said: “This is September 11 five years later: a political tool in the hands of the Bush administration.”

In Southeast Asia, American and Philippine troops fighting Islamic extremists in the jungles prayed for peace and safety, as other remembrances took place in Japan, Australia, Finland, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia.

President Karzai of Afghanistan, who won the country’s first post-Taliban election in 2004, expressed the appreciation to America for the “sacrifices of your sons and daughters” in rebuilding his country.

NATO Secretary General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer led a military ceremony outside the alliance’s headquarters to remember the victims. A lone bugler played “Taps” while a ceremonial guard, drawn from each of the 26 NATO nations, lowered flags to half-staff before a minute of silence. “Terrorism remains a threat to all of us. …This is why we are in Afghanistan, the cradle of 9/11,” Mr. de Hoop Scheffer said.

In Pakistan newspapers ran bleak-toned opinion columns and editorials criticizing Western anti-terror policies and attitudes.