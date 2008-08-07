The New York Sun

Zimbabwe Unity Deal Would Be a ‘Shocking Outcome’

SEBASTIEN BERGER and PETA THORNYCROFT
Johannesburg, South Africa — Zimbabwe’s two opposing sides are expected to meet today to discuss a possible unity deal that could leave President Mugabe in charge of key institutions including the army.

Under a 50-page draft agreement, Mr. Mugabe would become a ceremonial president with Morgan Tsvangirai as prime minister and head of government until new elections were held. In this form, the deal could vindicate the insistence of President Mbeki of South Africa on solving Zimbabwe’s impasse through quiet diplomacy.

However, a Western diplomat described the plan, which effectively amounts to creating a government of national unity, as a “shocking outcome” that failed to heed the will of the people as expressed in the first round of the presidential election on March 29, which Mr. Tsvangirai won. Observers said it could leave key institutions, including the army and Reserve Bank, under Mr. Mugabe’s control.

The worst outcome for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change would be to join a government in which it ended up marginalized and powerless — while allowing Mr. Mugabe to claim legitimacy and receive international support.

“Unless Tsvangirai has real executive power then the whole thing will break down almost immediately,” a constitutional lawyer in Harare said. “There is no mechanism for this transition to be policed, so who will Tsvangirai appeal to if Zanu-PF break out of the deal once they have got their hands on some international finance?”

Under the draft agreement, as reported in the Star, a Johannesburg daily, Zanu-PF would control the defence ministry while the MDC would run home affairs, which includes police and prisons.

Other key ministries, including finance, land, and justice, would go to independents — although finding such people in a deeply divided nation may be impossible.

