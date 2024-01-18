Former Chief of Staff Floats Primary Challenge to SC Congresswoman Nancy Mace

Congresswoman Nancy Mace may be getting a primary challenger from within her own office, as her former chief of staff, Dan Halon, is reportedly eyeing running for Congress in the same district.

Politico reports that Mr. Hanlon has been meeting with potential donors and campaign staff, with one source familiar with his planning telling the publication that “Hanlon has been pleased with how well the idea has been received and how many people are looking for a Mace alternative, both money people in D.C. and movers and shakers in S.C.”

A challenge to Ms. Mace could be welcome news to House GOP leadership. She was one of the Republicans who voted to remove Speaker McCarthy in the fall and has made headlines for stunts like wearing a scarlet “A” on a t-shirt after casting her vote to remove Mr. McCarthy.

Ms. Mace has also made enemies among other Republicans that pushed to oust Mr. McCarthy, like Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who she criticized for what Ms. Mace characterized as anti-Muslim comments last year.

“Oh look, the Jihad squad decided to show up for work today,” Ms. Boebert said of one of her Muslim colleagues, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, at a speaking event.

Ms. Mace’s antagonism of both Mr. McCarthy and Republicans on the right flank of the party has led to questions about where Ms. Mace stands within the party. She says that her vote was because Mr. McCarthy was dishonest with her.

While primary challenges aren’t unusual, a challenge from a representative’s former chief of staff is, and the primary campaign will likely be rife with intraparty drama. Politico reports one aide predicts that some of Ms. Mace’s staffers might even join Mr. Hanlon’s campaign.