The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Former GOP Congressman George Santos Bringing Back Drag Queen Alter Ego

‘Ya’ll weren’t ready for this drop?’ Mr. Santos says.

AP/John Locher
George Santos speaks at a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, November 19, 2022, at Las Vegas. AP/John Locher
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Disgraced former Congressman George Santos is making headlines again. 

The Republican from New York, who was expelled from the House after a blistering ethics report on his conduct, announced his venture into providing personalized Cameo videos under the guise of Kitara Ravache, his drag queen persona.

“Ya’ll weren’t ready for this drop?” Mr. Santos, 35, wrote on the social platform X. “I’ve decided to bring Kitara out of the closet after 18 years!”

The offer to book a video with Kitara Ravache is available for $350, marking an unconventional approach by the former lawmaker to engage with the public. The decision was publicized shortly after Mr. Santos announced the suspension of his independent bid for the House — a campaign that commenced soon after his departure from Congress in December.

Mr. Santos’s connection with the drag persona gained attention earlier this year when he responded to photographs that surfaced showing him in drag attire at events in Brazil more than 10 years ago. Although Mr. Santos initially denied reports of his participation in drag queen contests and appearances at gay pride events under the name Kitara, he later admitted that he dressed up as a woman.

“I was young, and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life,” he said at the time.

In promoting the Cameo videos, Mr. Santos has pledged that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to charity, proposing a philanthropic angle to his latest endeavor.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use