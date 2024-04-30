Former GOP Congressman George Santos Bringing Back Drag Queen Alter Ego

Disgraced former Congressman George Santos is making headlines again.

The Republican from New York, who was expelled from the House after a blistering ethics report on his conduct, announced his venture into providing personalized Cameo videos under the guise of Kitara Ravache, his drag queen persona.

“Ya’ll weren’t ready for this drop?” Mr. Santos, 35, wrote on the social platform X. “I’ve decided to bring Kitara out of the closet after 18 years!”

The offer to book a video with Kitara Ravache is available for $350, marking an unconventional approach by the former lawmaker to engage with the public. The decision was publicized shortly after Mr. Santos announced the suspension of his independent bid for the House — a campaign that commenced soon after his departure from Congress in December.

Mr. Santos’s connection with the drag persona gained attention earlier this year when he responded to photographs that surfaced showing him in drag attire at events in Brazil more than 10 years ago. Although Mr. Santos initially denied reports of his participation in drag queen contests and appearances at gay pride events under the name Kitara, he later admitted that he dressed up as a woman.

“I was young, and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life,” he said at the time.

In promoting the Cameo videos, Mr. Santos has pledged that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to charity, proposing a philanthropic angle to his latest endeavor.