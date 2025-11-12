Former Heritage Foundation Leader Blasts Vance Over ‘Shameful’ Response on Antisemitism

‘It is important for all of us, assuming we’re American citizens, to put the interest of our own country first,’ the Vice President said.

As the Heritage Foundation’s controversial defense of Tucker Carlson underlines growing tensions over allegations of antisemitism on the right, Vice President JD Vance faces mounting scrutiny over how he’s handled the issue, especially considering his close relationship to Mr. Carlson.

Most recently, the vice president drew sharp criticism from the former head of the Heritage Foundation’s National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, Laurie Cardoza-Moore, over his response to a question posed by a right-wing student activist at a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi earlier this month.

The contentious question concerned America’s alliance with Israel. The inquirer, a Christian Ole Miss student, expressed “confusion” over the relationship given “the fact that not only does their religion not agree with ours, but also openly supports the prosecution of ours.” He also falsely claimed that the late Charlie Kirk had said Israel was committing “ethnic cleansing in Gaza.” The audience responded with roaring applause.

The student’s assertion that Jews oppress or oppressed Christians — or support their prosecution — recycled antisemitic canards, going back centuries, that the Jews were involved in the prosecution of Jesus during the Roman occupation of Judaea and over the next two centuries were involved in the persecution of early Christians.

Turning to the question’s religious component, Mr. Vance avoided addressing the espousal of antisemitic conspiracy theories. Instead, he acknowledged instances of “Jews disagreeing with Christians on certain religious ideas,” suggesting both faiths should engage in open dialogue about differences while identifying “shared areas of interest.”

The vice president concluded by emphasizing his commitment to America-first policies: “What I’m not OK with is any country coming before the interests of American citizens. And it is important for all of us, assuming we’re American citizens, to put the interest of our own country first,” he said.

Ms. Cardoza-Moore, an evangelical Christian, faulted Mr. Vance for failing to use the moment to educate the audience on America’s Judeo-Christian values, which she described as foundational and “part of our heritage.”

“So although I’m shocked about what the students at Ole Miss are saying, I am not surprised. This is a growing problem throughout our country,” Ms. Cardoza-Moore said during a CNN interview on Monday. “And for JD Vance to not clearly articulate this message to these young people who are going to be our up-and-coming leaders is shameful.”

The Ole Miss incident was not the first time Mr. Vance has skipped over opportunities to full-throatedly denounce antisemitism. His response intensified existing tensions over the Heritage Foundation’s continued backing of Mr. Carlson — a close associate of Mr. Vance — despite his embrace of increasingly antisemitic rhetoric and figures, including avowed antisemite and Holocaust denier, Nick Fuentes. The controversy peaked last month when Heritage’s president released a statement defending Mr. Carlson as a “close friend” of the foundation and condemning what he termed a “venomous coalition” of critics attempting to “sow” division.

The statement triggered fierce backlash from pro-Israel and Jewish conservatives alarmed by the party’s reluctance to condemn allies who platform explicitly antisemitic figures or rhetoric. Multiple Heritage staffers resigned in protest.

Among those who departed was Ms. Cardoza-Moore, who left her post earlier this month over Heritage’s relationship with Mr. Carlson. She stated she was “being forced to stand down” unless Heritage’s leaders “draw a clear line in the sand.”

“It is high time that the Organization disavow Tucker and the Woke Right and encourage the Vice President to follow suit,” Ms. Cardoza-Moore stated in an announcement of her resignation. “One cannot fight antisemitism while also fanning the flames.”

Heritage established its National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the subsequent surge in antisemitic incidents. At least eight individuals and organizations affiliated with the task force have resigned or threatened to do so over Heritage’s defense of Mr. Carlson.

The Heritage incident followed the leak of a private group chat among young Republican staffers and activists containing antisemitic and racist slurs, including references to “gas chambers” and Nazis. One participant wrote “I love hitler.” Amid the fallout, at least eight of roughly a dozen chat members lost their jobs.

Mr. Vance entered that controversy by publicly defending, during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” the chat members, characterizing them as “kids” who “do stupid things.” He added: “They tell edgy, offensive jokes. That’s what kids do. And I really don’t want us to grow up in a country where a kid telling a stupid joke — telling a very offensive, stupid joke — is cause to ruin their lives.”